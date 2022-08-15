News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather - Foggy start to Monday with isolated afternoon showers on the way

With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving
With afternoon showers and thundershowers arriving(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Areas of fog will lift for Monday morning with some limited sunshine at times going into the early afternoon as our next storm system arrives for Monday afternoon. Showers and a few thundershowers will initially fire up in the Northwoods and then drop southward for the drive home time this evening. Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 70s for the afternoon, which will still be a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday’s 6 a.m. sunrise, will be the last pre-6 a.m. sunrise until April 2023, as we continue to lose almost 3 minutes of daylight per day at this time.

Until April 2023
Until April 2023(WSAW)

Another round of fog will develop by early Tuesday morning, with plenty of sunshine returning for the afternoon as high pressure clears the skies and allows warmer conditions to return for the middle of the work week.

There are a few high school football games on the way Thursday, with most of our area schools playing their first games Friday night. At this time, some of the football games will turn wet Thursday night, with most of the area games getting a bit soggy during the Friday Night Football Games.

Showers Arriving late
Showers Arriving late(WSAW)

Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend as temperatures remain in the middle to upper 70s. Wet weather will continue into the early morning hours Sunday, with some evening showers re-developing for the southern part of our area by Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

Latest News

Fog will lift throughout the day with showers arriving by the late afternoon
First Alert Monday Morning Foggy Forecast
Scattered showers and a storm are possible Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Clouds building for Monday with isolated afternoon showers
Some clouds overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning. Intervals of sun & clouds...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Clouds to a bit of clearing tonight. Patchy fog possible toward morning. Some sun Monday,...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast