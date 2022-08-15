First Alert Weather - Foggy start to Monday with isolated afternoon showers on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Areas of fog will lift for Monday morning with some limited sunshine at times going into the early afternoon as our next storm system arrives for Monday afternoon. Showers and a few thundershowers will initially fire up in the Northwoods and then drop southward for the drive home time this evening. Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 70s for the afternoon, which will still be a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday’s 6 a.m. sunrise, will be the last pre-6 a.m. sunrise until April 2023, as we continue to lose almost 3 minutes of daylight per day at this time.

Another round of fog will develop by early Tuesday morning, with plenty of sunshine returning for the afternoon as high pressure clears the skies and allows warmer conditions to return for the middle of the work week.

There are a few high school football games on the way Thursday, with most of our area schools playing their first games Friday night. At this time, some of the football games will turn wet Thursday night, with most of the area games getting a bit soggy during the Friday Night Football Games.

Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend as temperatures remain in the middle to upper 70s. Wet weather will continue into the early morning hours Sunday, with some evening showers re-developing for the southern part of our area by Sunday night.

