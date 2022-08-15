Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday.

The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.

Members of the community will be treated to a free lunch. The cookout is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 400 Block in Wausau.

