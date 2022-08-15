News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

Latest News

Community Cookout (FILE 2018)
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Police help groom who nearly missed his wedding
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt