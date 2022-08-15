Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said a man found dead in the Lemonweir River has been identified as Glen Erickson, 55.

According to the sheriff’s office, search crews responded around noon on Sunday after receiving a report that a body had been seen in the water near County Highway N and 19th Avenue.

According to WMTV-TV, Erickson’s cause of death has not been released.

