Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County

(KVLY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said a man found dead in the Lemonweir River has been identified as Glen Erickson, 55.

According to the sheriff’s office, search crews responded around noon on Sunday after receiving a report that a body had been seen in the water near County Highway N and 19th Avenue.

According to WMTV-TV, Erickson’s cause of death has not been released.

