Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon.

Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.

Many people volunteer to reenact life throughout wartime with their primary focus being a powerful form of education.

“Those who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them,” says Raymond Glazner, Historian and reenactor. “I have believed in that all my life.”

Raymond Glazner is a reenactor who also has a large background in history education. With his mix of knowledge and joy for reenacting, he finds that as a perfect combination for providing history to remember.

“My attitude is I try to make history fun for my students by teaching different things,” says Glazner.

Although people of all ages can have fun at the festival, there’s especially value in giving kids a unique, in-person learning experience.

“My heart, my soft spot is the kids, because they learn so much,” says Al Erickson, Event Coordinator & President, Friends, of LogJam. “There are so many activities, so many things they can do, and I think the experience is a great, great family event, wonderful family event.”

Next month, festival workers will meet together and try to plan early for a successful 2023.

