First Alert Weather: Sunshine makes an appearance later Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend has been a gray one across North Central Wisconsin. Sunday will continue to feature more clouds, at least into the early to mid-afternoon, as low pressure spinning in NE Illinois gradually shifts away from the western Great Lakes. The best bet for needing the sunglasses will be later Sunday afternoon into the early evening, prior to sunset. Once the sun pops out, temps will rise into the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will be common into the early afternoon, some sun later on. (WSAW)

Sunshine will make an appearance later Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Some clouds Sunday night with patchy fog developing toward morning. Lows by daybreak Monday in the mid to upper 50s.

A fair amount of sunshine Monday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers or isolated storms in parts of the Northwoods. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered afternoon showers are possible in the Northwoods Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Great mid-August weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80.

The high school football season gets underway later this week with games on Thursday and Friday. It doesn’t appear weather conditions across the entire area will be perfect, however. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. That risk of wet weather could persist into Thursday night. Friday does have some sun and clouds, but also a chance of scattered showers. Highs Thursday near 80, while in the upper 70s Friday.

Daytime highs in the week will be close to average for the middle of August. (WSAW)

Next weekend does have seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday includes some intervals of sunshine, but also a chance of showers in the afternoon. Next Sunday, August 21st is partly cloudy and pleasant.

