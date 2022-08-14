News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Sunshine makes an appearance later Sunday

Clouds will be common for much of the day, with some sun developing Sunday afternoon. Nice stretch of weather starting the work week.
Clouds will give way to some intervals of sun later Sunday afternoon. Highs in the low to mid...
Clouds will give way to some intervals of sun later Sunday afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend has been a gray one across North Central Wisconsin. Sunday will continue to feature more clouds, at least into the early to mid-afternoon, as low pressure spinning in NE Illinois gradually shifts away from the western Great Lakes. The best bet for needing the sunglasses will be later Sunday afternoon into the early evening, prior to sunset. Once the sun pops out, temps will rise into the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will be common into the early afternoon, some sun later on.
Clouds will be common into the early afternoon, some sun later on.(WSAW)
Sunshine will make an appearance later Sunday afternoon.
Sunshine will make an appearance later Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)

Some clouds Sunday night with patchy fog developing toward morning. Lows by daybreak Monday in the mid to upper 50s.

A fair amount of sunshine Monday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers or isolated storms in parts of the Northwoods. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered afternoon showers are possible in the Northwoods Monday afternoon.
Scattered afternoon showers are possible in the Northwoods Monday afternoon.(WSAW)

Great mid-August weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80.

The high school football season gets underway later this week with games on Thursday and Friday. It doesn’t appear weather conditions across the entire area will be perfect, however. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. That risk of wet weather could persist into Thursday night. Friday does have some sun and clouds, but also a chance of scattered showers. Highs Thursday near 80, while in the upper 70s Friday.

Daytime highs in the week will be close to average for the middle of August.
Daytime highs in the week will be close to average for the middle of August.(WSAW)

Next weekend does have seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday includes some intervals of sunshine, but also a chance of showers in the afternoon. Next Sunday, August 21st is partly cloudy and pleasant.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
Best Looking Cruiser 2022
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
Forest County Humane Society puppies
Forest County Humane Society caring for abandoned box of puppies
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
Tony Haase
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

Latest News

Overcast conditions Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds through Sunday morning
Clouds with drizzle & patchy fog into Sunday morning. Sunshine developing later Sunday. Nice...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Lots of clouds tonight and Sunday morning. Sunshine develops by Sunday afternoon. Pleasant...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
More clouds Saturday, while some sun returns to wrap up the weekend Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Showers ending becoming partly sunny