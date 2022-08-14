First Alert Weather: Some sun returns Monday, chances of wet weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The clouds never broke up on Sunday afternoon in North Central Wisconsin. Due to that, temperatures struggled to make it out of the 60s into the low 70s. Partial clearing is expected for Sunday night, which in turn will lead to patchy fog developing overnight and up through daybreak on Monday. Lows by morning Monday in the mid to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible overnight into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine mixed with clouds on Monday with afternoon scattered showers, and an isolated storm possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, perhaps a storm. (WSAW)

Scattered showers and a storm are possible Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Great mid-August weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80.

The high school football season gets underway later this week with games on Thursday and Friday. It doesn’t appear weather conditions across the entire area will be perfect, however. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. That risk of wet weather could persist into Thursday night. Friday does have some sun and clouds, but also a chance of scattered showers. Highs Thursday near 80, while in the upper 70s Friday.

Highs temps in the week ahead will be close to or slightly below average. (WSAW)

You might need to keep the umbrella on hand for the upcoming weekend. Times of sun and clouds both Saturday and next Sunday with chances for scattered showers or storms each day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.