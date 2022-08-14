Annual Veterans Tribute celebration returns for 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual veterans tribute has returned for 2022 with Bull Falls Brewery hosting the event for the second year in a row.

The event is a celebration honoring service people that have been in various military branches. Many veterans themselves even volunteer for the event, such as those from Wausau American Legion Post 10 and American Legion Post 492, Rothschild.

Overall, it honors all of the work from both living and past veterans.

“This is necessarily a duo event,” says Bob Weller, Commander of American Post 10 Wausau. “One is to recognize the veterans themselves, but it’s also to recognize those behind us that have been selected by each individual post to recognize their contributions that they individually made.”

Live music, food and drinks, and honorary ceremonies consisted of today’s five-hour festivities. Bull Falls Brewery is certainly no stranger to hosting military events, though, as they also host the annual Honor Flight 5k Run. After a successful Veterans Tribute event in 2021, it was an easy yes when asked to host the event again and provide another amazing get-together for veterans and their families.

“Well, it feels great, cause I’m sort of an amateur war historian, Michael Zamzow, Part-Owner, Bull Falls Brewery. “So when you see what some of these guys have done…pretty amazing. But it’s a real pleasure for Dad and I to be able to host this event for these guys and gals.”

Regardless of how and when you served, each veteran in attendance has one thing in common: They all proudly fought for their country.

“I guess you can call it a brotherhood, I suppose,” says Jeff Morgan, President of Man of Honor Society. “Whether you’re a combat vet or just a stateside veteran, you wore the uniform of the United States. So, there’s a common bond.”

The celebration will be back in 2023 and is open to all veterans and their families.

For more information on the organizations that have helped make the Veterans tribute possible, click one of the links below.

Wausau American Legion Post 10: http://www.wausaupost10.com/

American Legion Post 492, Rothschild: https://www.facebook.com/groups/374372619246702/

Man of Honor Society: https://www.manofhonor.org/about-us

Bull Falls Brewery: https://www.bullfallsbrewery.com/

