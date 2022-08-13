Woodchucks clinch playoff berth in comeback win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) in order to control their own destiny and clinch themselves a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Wausau took the game in come from behind fashion with a final score of 2-1.

Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.

The first Woodchuck hit would come in the bottom of the 7th inning in a single drilled off the bat of Tyler Cox (Eckerd), followed by an error resulting in two runners on base for the Chucks. Neither would cross the plate as the game headed into the 8th inning.

Wausau would load the bases in the bottom 8th inning for Cox. He put up his second hit of the game and drove in Drew Stengren (Central Michigan), with Jc Ng (Ponoma-Pitzer) scoring on the throw, putting the Chucks in the lead with a score of 2-1. The Mallards would put runners on the corners in the top of the 9th inning, but couldn’t bring them around to score, allowing the Chucks to take a monumental victory and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The Wausau Woodchucks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They’ll take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 5:05 p.m. in game 1 of the Sub-Divisional Series. Gates will open at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055. The ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. -2p.m. tomorrow, and at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Northwoods League Playoff Format is as follows:

The Sub-Divisional Series shall be a 1-2 format (with home field advantage hosting Game 2 and Game 3). If both of the best of three Sub-Divisional Series ends in two consecutive days, the resulting Divisional Championship Game will be played the following day.

The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Home field advantage for the Divisional Championship Game will go to the Team with the best overall record.

The two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship. Home field advantage for the League Championship Game will go to the Team with the best overall record.

In the event a “travel day” is needed to accommodate play between the Divisional and League Championship Game, the President, in his or her sole discretion, may add in a travel day before the League Championship Game.

