Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest.

The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday.

Voters will be able to choose what they think is the best-looking cruiser from the fleet of police vehicles, featuring departments from across the nation.

The Wisconsin photo shows a state patrol cruiser and motorcycle parked in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The public can cast their votes here by choosing Wisconsin in the dropdown at the end of the list of contenders.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.