Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back.

Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.

One farmer, Falisha Foxx, has had her own stand stand 2011. She originally started it with her mother out of a mini-van and its now blossomed into a successful business.

Corn, tomatoes, and many other foods fly off Foxx’s stand. But beyond the long, tiring work farmers like her put in, she still finds great joy in serving many satisfied customers.

“I love the customers, says Foxx. “Lot of the ones I see coming back again and again, they kind of become friends. I just love seeing them.”

Many factors both in and out for their control can affect their preparation, such as weather. Fortunately for Foxx, she was delighted with how mother nature played in her favor.

“This year, the weather was really good to us, I think,” says Foxx. “It was a warm spring, the vegetables took off like crazy, the bees exploded, and everything just grew really nice.”

Foxx’s stand is located on East Grand Avenue near Clean Slate Coffee House.

