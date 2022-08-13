News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department’s news release.

The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Haase
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
Christopher Stevens is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids
Forest County Humane Society puppies
Forest County Humane Society caring for abandoned box of puppies
Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

More clouds Saturday, while some sun returns to wrap up the weekend Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Showers ending becoming partly sunny
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
Mallards vs. Woodchucks 8/12/2022
Mallards vs. Woodchucks 8/12/2022
Model planes wait to take a turn in the air.
57th Fun Fly In gets underway