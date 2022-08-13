News and First Alert Weather App
Packers drop preseason opener on up-and-down night from Jordan Love

Love throws two touchdowns, three interceptions in 28-21 loss to San Francisco
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Cali. (WSAW) - Football season is once again back. The Green Bay Packers fell in their preseason opener at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers Friday night 28-21.

Aaron Rodgers got the night off, giving way to Jordan Love to start at quarterback. It was just the third preseason game for Love, who’s battled canceled games and injuries since being drafted in 2020.

It was an up-and-down night for Love, who played the first half. He finished 13-24 for 176 yards. He threw for two touchdowns but also had three interceptions on his ledger. His two touchdowns both went for 33 yards, one to Romeo Doubs and one to former Wisconsin Badger Danny Davis.

Green Bay’s other touchdown came in the second half on a Danny Ettling screen pass to Amari Rodgers who took it 22 yards to the house. Seven different Packers had over 20 yards receiving. BJ Baylor led the way with two catches for 75 yards.

On the ground, Tyler Goodson led the way with a modest day of 12 carries for 37 yards.

Defensively, the Packers scooped up one fumble and registered three sacks against the San Francisco offense.

Green Bay is back in action for their lone home preseason game next week against the Saints. That game kicks from Lambeau Field at 7:00 p.m.

Pointers Veterans Focusing on Cohesion 8/12/2022
Mosinee native Jace Baumann threw seven innings for Wausau in the win.
Woodchucks clinch playoff berth in comeback win
UWSP took the practice field for the first time Friday.
New era of UWSP football begins under new head coach
Newmans' Bates Thankful to be Back 8/11/2022
