First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds through Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend has started off with a gray sky across North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure and a warm front are situated to our southeast and will continue to keep the clouds, along with spotty drizzle or light showers around into Saturday night. Lows by morning on Sunday in the mid 50s to around 60.

Mainly cloudy with spotty drizzle or light showers at times. (WSAW)

Sunday will start off with plenty of clouds but as we work into the afternoon, some sunshine will break out and it should be a brighter late afternon into the early evening. A bit warmer with highs on Sunday reaching the low to mid 70s.

Overcast conditions Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Some sun will filter through the clouds around midday on Sunday. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be more common than clouds later Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for afternoon sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

The work week is going to feature a decent amount of sunshine. Monday is bright with sunshine and a few clouds. A small chance of showers in the western parts of the area during the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with afternoon readings in the low 80s.

If you have work to do in the garden, much of the week ahead will be dry. (WSAW)

The next chance of scattered showers or a storm might hold off until Friday afternoon. Some sun during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Next Saturday, August 20th has a partly sunny sky with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.