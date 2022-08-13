57th Fun Fly In gets underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn.

The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.

“This is perfect weather believe it or not,” said organizer Mike Carson.

Kids got the chance to try flying the planes for free with help from instructors, with a promise of fun into the evening.

“This is the first time that Park and Rec has allowed us to show a movie, have a night fly and for our youth members, have overnight camping,” Carson said.

Wausau RC Sports pairs with groups like STEM program Learn Build Fly at the Wausau airport, and the Young Eagles chapter 640 for an educational component. This year they welcomed Rural Virtual Academy for the first time.

“When they found out they got to put the remote controls in their hands and really fly it, they were like, ‘Really?’” said Rural Virtual Academy Director of Activities Josh Duwe.

RVA is a statewide virtual charter school that puts on about 165 outings for the students to socialize each year.

“It’s an event that they use to build teamwork, get to know each other, meet the instuctors,” Carson said.

Duwe says the kids were wide-eyed when they saw what the day had in store, and it’s a great way to sneak in a little education in the meantime.

“Your awareness of engineering, mathematics, all the artistic design that goes into this and most important is fun.”

Fun Fly In continues Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Sunnyvale Park. They’ll have more flying, raffles, contests and drone demonstrations. The event is free to attend.

