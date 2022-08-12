Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users.
The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.
This closure is necessary due to ditch cleaning and timber harvest activities adjacent to the road/trail.
