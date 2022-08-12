News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest

Trail
Trail(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users.

The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.

This closure is necessary due to ditch cleaning and timber harvest activities adjacent to the road/trail.

Hazelnut Trail
Hazelnut Trail(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stevens is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids
Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Latest News

Mary Roth Burns
Gov. Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court
An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Times of shower, perhaps a rumble of thunder on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Clouds & showers make a return to end the week
A few clouds & tranquil into Friday morning. Mostly cloudy Friday with showers likely as the...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast