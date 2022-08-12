RECIPE: Champagne Steak Salad with blue cheese

News and First Alert Weather App
CHAMPAGNE STEAK SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council has a fresh new take on a salad sure to complement any dinner or stand-alone for lunch. The Champagne Steak Salad with blue cheese is full of flavor and is easy to make.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)
  • 2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters
  • 1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Vinaigrette:

  • 1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns

COOKING:

  1. Bring 1-inch water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp tender. Drain; set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
  3. Press 2 teaspoons of peppercorns evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Place steaks in the center of the grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.
    Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ranch Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
  4. Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

