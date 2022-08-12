News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos

The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show...
The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up.(Middletown Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is changing its policy regarding its employees and their tattoos.

The Middletown Division of Police said it is updating its policy and no longer requiring its officers and other employees to cover up their tattoos.

This week, the department shared the policy update on its social media, saying they are trying new things and hoping to attract new employees.

They also encourage the public to say hello to officers and its employees in the community as the department says tattoos are a great conversation starter.

More information about the Middletown Division of Police can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
Referendum could decide fate of Business 51 road project in Stevens Point
Road project referendum passes by 31 votes in Stevens Point
Tim Michels
Tim Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Latest News

Human Society Takes in 23 Animals from Rescue 8/11/2022
Human Society Takes in 23 Animals from Rescue 8/11/2022
Wausau Teen Facing Attempted Murder Charges 8/11/2022
Wausau Teen Facing Attempted Murder Charges 8/11/2022
An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has been charged with second-degree murder, four...
GRAPHIC: Instagram model faces murder charges for fatally stabbing boyfriend
The Beaverton Police Department reports it seized over 3,000 catalytic converters during recent...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say