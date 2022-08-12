News and First Alert Weather App
Newman Catholic prepped to defend state title

The Cardinals will have injured running back Thomas Bates return this season.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As football season continues to creep up, the Newman Catholic Cardinals are preparing to defend their state title. The Cardinals won the eight-man crown last fall and have their sights set on continuing that success this fall.

“We know we have a lot of guys who were returning from that state championship team and we know we also have a target on our back,” said senior quarterback Conner Krach. “A lot of teams want to beat us, but if we execute the way we know we can, we should have a good chance of repeating.”

With camp getting underway this week, the focus is no longer on last season’s championship. In fact, head coach Paul Michlig says the title has nothing to do with this season.

“Nothing to be honest with you. New team, new season, new memories for these kids to be made and different team, different time,” said Michlig. “It doesn’t matter if we won or lost; you always try and improve and get better.”

The Cardinals do, however, return a lot of talent from that squad last year. Eleven seniors are back, including Krach. Another one of those seniors is all the more excited to be putting the pads back on. Thomas Bates played in three games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The dynamic running back is grateful for the chance to get his senior season, now with a healthy knee.

“It feels amazing,” said Bates. “It was a long, nine-whatever months, but it feels great to be back out here for one more season with my guys so I’m really excited. It’ll be a little more heart coming into it, just knowing it’s my last year here and I’m not going to take it for granted.”

Bates isn’t the only one excited about his return.

“To see him out here, it gets me a little emotional just thinking about it,” said Michlig. “It was good to see number two back out here.”

“It’s great. He’s a guy you can give the ball and he’ll give you at least five, six yards every single play, regardless of blocking,” said Krach. “Then he’ll go out and run for 80 yards. It’s just great to have him there. It adds to our offense, makes us more versatile.”

Before the heat of August gives way to the chills of Football Fridays this fall, the excitement is still as high as ever at Newman, as the team knows they have another team to be reckoned with.

“There’s nothing better when it comes to high school sports being back out here,” said Michlig. “The sun is shining and the grass is green. We’re starting that journey and that’s what it’s all about.”

“We’ve got a really great group of guys here,” said Bates. “We’re looking to repeat again and I’m super excited to do it with them.”

Newman Catholic begins its season Friday, August 26 at Three Lakes.

