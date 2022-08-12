News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Humane Society works to accommodate 23 rescued animals

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After 23 animals were seized from a home in the Town of Hull, the Marathon County Humane Society is working to make room and accommodate the large influx of animals.

The sheriff’s office said 22 dogs and one cat were seized from a home near Colby over concerns of neglect. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department.

Lisa Leitermann, the executive director of the Humane Society of Marathon County, was there during the seizure. She described the living conditions of the animals as sad and not ideal for animals.

“Right now we are just letting them settle in. They weren’t used to seeing many people,” explained Leitermann.

Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to the shelter. Leitermann said there are no major health concerns at this time for the animals.

She said the shelter was given a few days’ notice before the seizure so they could prepare for an influx of animals. However, adding such a large amount of animals in a short time is tough on the shelter. So they turned to their shelter partners for help.

“We have four dogs leaving tomorrow for Madison. We sent 15 cats to Madison today as well. So no, we didn’t get 23 cats in but there’s still that huge workload on my staff,” said Leitermann.

The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.

The ages of the dogs range from puppies to 12 years old. According to Leitermann, criminal charges are pending so where the animals will ultimately end up is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available.

