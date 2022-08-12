News and First Alert Weather App
Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison

Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision.

Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.

Police said the shooting happened on Feb. 16, 2020 at an apartment on the 400 block of Swamp Buck Drive. Moctezuma-Torres was arrested nearly a year after the incident in Puerto Rico.

Police say surveillance cameras showed the suspects leaving the shooting scene armed with handguns. Police say the shooting victim arrived at Aspirus Medford Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It prompted a lockdown at the hospital. The victim was treated and released.

A second suspect, Carlos Santiago-Gonzalez, was sentenced last fall.

