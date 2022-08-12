News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary Roth Burns has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Oneida County Circuit Court. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

Burns is the first female judge in Oneida County’s history.

“I am honored to accept the appointment to the Oneida County Circuit Court and I appreciate the confidence in me shown by Governor Evers and the governor’s Judicial Selection Advisory Committee,” said Burns.

Burns worked for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office from 2008 until August 2021. She then opened her own law practice in Rhinelander, representing clients in criminal and family matters. She also has extensive experience working with the Vilas County/Lac du Flambeau Healing to Wellness Court and has been working to implement a treatment court in Oneida County.

