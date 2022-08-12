News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Forest County Humane Society caring for abandoned box of puppies

Forest County Humane Society puppies
Forest County Humane Society puppies(Forest County Humane Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society said they are caring for six 2-3 week old puppies.

Humane Society staff shared a Facebook post stating the puppies were found in a box on a highway in Forest County.

“No mom, dehydrated, and as hot as little baked potatoes.”

The humane society said this incident is a chance to remind the public that unwanted animals should never be abandoned. “We will always take puppies or kittens, animals in general never do this! We will not judge, we will not question you, we are here to help in these situations!” the post read.

Shelter staff said they do have a dog at the humane society that will foster the puppies as they are not old enough to eat on their own.

If you would like to make a financial donation to the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stevens is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids
Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Latest News

Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison
Trail
Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
Mary Roth Burns
Gov. Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court
An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters