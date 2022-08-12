Forest County Humane Society caring for abandoned box of puppies

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society said they are caring for six 2-3 week old puppies.

Humane Society staff shared a Facebook post stating the puppies were found in a box on a highway in Forest County.

“No mom, dehydrated, and as hot as little baked potatoes.”

The humane society said this incident is a chance to remind the public that unwanted animals should never be abandoned. “We will always take puppies or kittens, animals in general never do this! We will not judge, we will not question you, we are here to help in these situations!” the post read.

Shelter staff said they do have a dog at the humane society that will foster the puppies as they are not old enough to eat on their own.

