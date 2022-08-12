First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella & rain jacket handy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds are going to be common for the rest of Friday into Friday night in the Wisconsin River Valley. Low pressure, along with a warm front will usher through waves of showers and perhaps an isolated storm Friday afternoon into Friday night. No severe storms will occur and any downpours will be brief. No less, rainfall through Saturday morning of .10″ to .50″ is possible in the region with locally higher amounts. Temps to start Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Times of showers with a chance of an isolated storm Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Occasional showers Friday Evening. (WSAW)

Times of wet weather Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Showers and a chance of isolated storms overnight into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Showers will move to the east and south by daybreak on Saturday. (WSAW)

Rainfall will range from a tenth to over a half inch in the region through Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Saturday with a chance of showers in the eastern and southern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds should break for some sunshine on Sunday. A bit warmer with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be close to average for the middle of August, mostly in the mid to upper 70s. (WSAW)

The new work week starts out dry with a fair amount of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s. Clouds return on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Thursday has a better chance of showers and perhaps scattered storms. Highs in the mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, August 19th with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

