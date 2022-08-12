First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool temperatures on tap Friday with light to moderate rainfall expected at times. Make sure to grab the umbrella before starting the day as rain showers are expected to arrive sometime during the midday. Scattered showers likely at times heading into Saturday morning, but dry and weather cloudy for much of Saturday. Turning warmer and sunnier to end the weekend.

Some sunshine to start Friday morning off, but clouds will increase throughout the day in wake of a high pressure exiting the region. Scattered showers will push into the area from west to east by the late morning or early afternoon hours. Showers will be on and off, and become scattered by the early evening hours. Keep the umbrella with you if you will be out and about. Highs on Friday are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm heading into the overnight hours of Friday and early Saturday morning. Skies will be cloudy as daybreak arrives on Saturday. More clouds than breaks of sun starting the weekend on Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Seasonable temperatures expected for the upcoming work week as highs likely float around the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.