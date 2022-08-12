News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella Friday

The umbrella may come in handy at times on Friday with on and off scattered rain.
The wet weather will arrive from west to east on Friday morning.
The wet weather will arrive from west to east on Friday morning.(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool temperatures on tap Friday with light to moderate rainfall expected at times. Make sure to grab the umbrella before starting the day as rain showers are expected to arrive sometime during the midday. Scattered showers likely at times heading into Saturday morning, but dry and weather cloudy for much of Saturday. Turning warmer and sunnier to end the weekend.

Some sunshine to start Friday morning off, but clouds will increase throughout the day in wake of a high pressure exiting the region. Scattered showers will push into the area from west to east by the late morning or early afternoon hours. Showers will be on and off, and become scattered by the early evening hours. Keep the umbrella with you if you will be out and about. Highs on Friday are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm heading into the overnight hours of Friday and early Saturday morning. Skies will be cloudy as daybreak arrives on Saturday. More clouds than breaks of sun starting the weekend on Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Seasonable temperatures expected for the upcoming work week as highs likely float around the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stevens is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids
Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Latest News

Times of shower, perhaps a rumble of thunder on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Clouds & showers make a return to end the week
A few clouds & tranquil into Friday morning. Mostly cloudy Friday with showers likely as the...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
A few clouds to clear this evening, then increasing clouds toward morning Friday. Times of...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast
Peaks Thursday night but with the Sturgeon supermoon in the sky, viewing will be difficult.
Perseid meteor shower peaks Thursday night into early Friday morning