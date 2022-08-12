Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘High Tea’ Luncheon

News and First Alert Weather App
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - For a third year, The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosted their annual High Tea event. The event is designed to teach and empower young female members of the club to be their very best selves.

On Thursday, the club concluded its six-week program. During that time, the girls attended multiple educational sessions. Each with a different focus, like money management, going back to school, mental health, physical health, and a career panel.

The series was also an opportunity to connect club members with successful women in the community as they develop their leadership and interpersonal skills.

“Our empowerment series focused on their overall wellness with a special emphasis on their mental wellness. the goal was to make sure our girls were ready not only for back to school but also to navigate the challenges of middle school and high school,” said Kim Larsen, Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Club.

The series finished Thursday with a luncheon at Granite Peak and a motivational speaker.

NewsChannel 7 was a proud sponsor of the High Tea series.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

