Authorities capture Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search.

The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended.

The marshals service said Johnson escaped from custody in November 2021 while a private company was transporting him from Laredo, Texas, to jail in Janesville, Wisconsin.

He asked to have his handcuffs removed so he could use the bathroom at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, according to the marshals service. Once he was uncuffed, he punched his transporter and escaped.

Johnson is wanted on charges of escape, drug possession, a sex offender registration violation and a parole violation. He was on parole for an armed robbery conviction.

