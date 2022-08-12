$20.2 million contract awarded to Sierra Space for rocket engine project

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $20.2 million contract recently awarded to Sierra Space for the development of a rocket engine is expected to create dozens of new jobs in Sauk County.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Sierra Space facility in Middleton Thursday. She explained that Sierra Space is co-investing with the Air Force Research Laboratory to help increase the performance and lower the cost of space technology development.

The company will use the funds to construct an Advanced Upper Stage Rocket Engine, which will be built in Baraboo. The project contract is expected to create over 100 new jobs in Baraboo.

“As we do more and more work in space, there are so many opportunities that are being seized here and so much innovation, research and development,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, the contract allots for research, development, test facilities and components for the rocket engine.

The rocket engine is planned for completion in 2024.

The money awarded for the project comes from the Fiscal Year 2021 Appropriations bill, Baldwin added.

