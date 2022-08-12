News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

$20.2 million contract awarded to Sierra Space for rocket engine project

Over 100 new jobs are expected to be created in Baraboo.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Sierra Space Friday to discuss a new rocket engine project the...
Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Sierra Space Friday to discuss a new rocket engine project the company will be pursuing.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $20.2 million contract recently awarded to Sierra Space for the development of a rocket engine is expected to create dozens of new jobs in Sauk County.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Sierra Space facility in Middleton Thursday. She explained that Sierra Space is co-investing with the Air Force Research Laboratory to help increase the performance and lower the cost of space technology development.

The company will use the funds to construct an Advanced Upper Stage Rocket Engine, which will be built in Baraboo. The project contract is expected to create over 100 new jobs in Baraboo.

“As we do more and more work in space, there are so many opportunities that are being seized here and so much innovation, research and development,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, the contract allots for research, development, test facilities and components for the rocket engine.

The rocket engine is planned for completion in 2024.

The money awarded for the project comes from the Fiscal Year 2021 Appropriations bill, Baldwin added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stevens is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids
Tony Haase
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center

Latest News

Mallards vs. Woodchucks 8/12/2022
Mallards vs. Woodchucks 8/12/2022
Model planes wait to take a turn in the air.
57th Fun Fly In gets underway
Remote Control Aircraft Fest 8/12/2022
Remote Control Aircraft Fest 8/12/2022
More clouds Saturday, while some sun returns to wrap up the weekend Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella & rain jacket handy
New Era of Pointer Football under New Coach 8/12/2022
New Era of Pointer Football under New Coach 8/12/2022