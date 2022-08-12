$10K donation will fund body cameras for Rhinelander Police officers

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police will soon be getting body cameras thanks to the help of Trig’s grocery store.

Trig’s donated $10,000 to the police department on Friday morning. The money will help Rhinelander Police establish their body cam program.

The police department will research the best body camera vendors to present to city council.

Chief Lloyd Gauthier said the cameras are vital in police work.

“And to have an opportunity to record what our officers are doing and see why they had to do what they do… What are people doing? Just another form of documenting every single day what we do,” Gauthier said.

He said he expects body cams on his officers by the end of the year.

