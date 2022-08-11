“World’s Largest Barn’ history presenation to be held Thursday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to celebrate the history of the World’s Largest Round Barn will be held Thursday night.

People can attend in-person at the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library or online with preregistration. Click here to register. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m.

Don Felhofer the grandson of the original designer and builder of the barn and Bob Lewerenz who did restoration work, will share history of the building and past care.

The diameter of the barn is approximately 150 feet and is 70 feet high at the top of the cupola.

Construction started Thanksgiving Day, 1915 and was completed in the spring of 1916. Excavation work was done by using a horse drawn slusher. The cement mixing consisted of mixing cement, sand and water on a plank with a shovel until the desired consistency was attained. The framework was done during the winter months and the floors and stanchions were done in the spring. In 1917, a second floor was completed.

The presentation is part of Spoken History. It is a collaborative effort of the North Wood County Historical Society, the Marshfield Historic Preservation Association, the City of Marshfield Historic Preservation Committee, the Marshfield Area Genealogy Group, and the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library.

