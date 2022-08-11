News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

“World’s Largest Barn’ history presenation to be held Thursday

Worlds Largest Barn
Worlds Largest Barn(Central Wisconsin State Fair)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to celebrate the history of the World’s Largest Round Barn will be held Thursday night.

People can attend in-person at the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library or online with preregistration. Click here to register. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m.

Don Felhofer the grandson of the original designer and builder of the barn and Bob Lewerenz who did restoration work, will share history of the building and past care.

The diameter of the barn is approximately 150 feet and is 70 feet high at the top of the cupola.

Construction started Thanksgiving Day, 1915 and was completed in the spring of 1916. Excavation work was done by using a horse drawn slusher. The cement mixing consisted of mixing cement, sand and water on a plank with a shovel until the desired consistency was attained. The framework was done during the winter months and the floors and stanchions were done in the spring. In 1917, a second floor was completed.

The presentation is part of Spoken History. It is a collaborative effort of the North Wood County Historical Society, the Marshfield Historic Preservation Association, the City of Marshfield Historic Preservation Committee, the Marshfield Area Genealogy Group, and the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion
Tim Michels
Tim Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
Referendum could decide fate of Business 51 road project in Stevens Point
Road project referendum passes by 31 votes in Stevens Point

Latest News

Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Brochure for Community Corner Clubhouse
Community mental health resource to close in Wausau
peyton's promise hosts advocate training in the community garden
Peyton’s Promise takes advocate training to the garden
Community Corner Clubhouse Closing 8/10/2022
Community Corner Clubhouse Closing 8/10/2022