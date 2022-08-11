Wausau City Council votes to move forward with new Riverlife apartment complex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council voted to move ahead with plans for a new apartment complex on Wausau’s riverfront Wednesday night.

S.C. Swiderski is looking to build a seven-story, mixed-use building in the Riverlife District. The building would be located at 1200 N. River Drive, next to Wausau on the Water. It would include 200 apartments of varying sizes and floor plans, including studios, studio suites, 1-and-2 bedroom apartments, and penthouse suites. The proposal also includes a five-story parking structure with 280 parking spaces.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the council voted 6-4 in favor of moving forward with the plan. Wausau’s Development Director Liz Brodeck explained this is a preliminary step that will allow city staff to negotiate a development agreement with S.C Swiderski.

S.C. Swiderski’s preliminary proposal has a construction start date in January 2024 and a completion date of July 2026.

