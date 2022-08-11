News and First Alert Weather App
Peyton’s Promise takes advocate training to the garden

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Members of Peyton’s Promise were hard at work getting the training they need to be leaders in the community. Wednesday, the non-profit held its 11th annual advocate training in Wausau.

What once began as a single food drive led by then 8-year-old Peyton Medick has turned into an organization with hundreds of volunteers that distribute food to more than 55 food pantries across the county.

According to the website, the advocate program was developed to ensure longevity and sustainability within the organization. Advocates assist with leading soup can workouts for schools, head up pop tab and food drive fundraisers, create giving back projects to reflect their areas of passion, and so much more.

Wednesday, the group took time to work and de-weed the Woodson YMCA Community Garden. The group’s executive director, Teena Medick says time in the garden offers a valuable lesson.

“For every weed they are pulling they are allowing a plant to grow giving an opportunity to the Neighbor’s Place or to one of the food pantries to provide fresh produce. So it’s a really important part of our day,” said Medick.

When the organization first began, there were nine advocates. But Wednesday, 127 kids showed up from 4 school districts and 28 different schools.

If a child would like to become an advocate, click here.

