Perseid meteor shower peaks Thursday night into early Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While the Perseid meteors have been showering the sky mid-July, it’s expected to peak Thursday August 11 and last into the early morning hours for Friday August 12.

The Perseids are one of the most plentiful meteor showers, which makes it easy to watch in most years, weather permitting. However, during this year’s peak event, there is also the arrival of the Sturgeon supermoon, which will make it very difficult to see the streaking meteors across the northern sky. Moonrise will begin at 8:35 p.m. and last until 6:17 a.m. Friday morning and will be 100% full in nature.

Peaks Thursday night but with the Sturgeon supermoon in the sky, viewing will be difficult. (WSAW)

In active and ideal years, the Perseids may provide over 100 meteors per hour during the peak, however in this year’s peak, it is expected to remain around 10-20 meteors per hour, again, during a bright, full supermoon.

Here’s some help on locating some of the best stargazing locations around central Wisconsin.

After Thursday night, the next supermoon will not arrive until August 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.