Man shot dead after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/AP) - An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning ended with the suspect’s death, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man fled the break-in attempt, leading law enforcement on a chase at the end of which he fired at officers. One or more law enforcement officers fired back. An FBI Cincinnati statement calls the incident an “agent-involved shooting,” though the jurisdiction of the officer or officers who killed the man remains unclear.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were hurt.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, according to an Associated Press report citing a law enforcement official.

AP reports Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups including the Proud Boys. The official reportedly told AP Shiffer is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 and may have been present at the U.S. Capitol building on the day of the attack.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued the following statement:

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others. Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them.”

Before the standoff, Shiffer tried to breach the FBI’s Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Sycamore Township around 9:15 a.m., the bureau said.

An alarm went off, prompting armed FBI agents to respond and the suspect fled onto northbound I-71, the FBI said in a tweet.

Troopers found Shiffer’s vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound I-71 rest area around 9:37 a.m., where the pursuit began.

OSP says a gunshot was fired from inside Shiffer’s vehicle as troopers were pursuing him from behind.

The pursuit continued until Shiffer exited I-71 onto eastbound State Route 73 and then went north on Smith Road, according to OSP.

The vehicle passed over I-71 on Smith Road and stopped around 10 a.m. near Van Tress Road before Shiffer exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire on two separate occasions with law enforcement, OSP says. He then hid behind the vehicle, using it as cover, and the standoff began.

OSP and other law enforcement jurisdictions tried to negotiate with Shiffer for hours to bring about a peaceful end, but negotiations failed. Officers then tried to take him into custody using nonlethal measures.

At 3:42 p.m., according to OSP Lt. Nathan Dennis, Shiffer raised a firearm, and law enforcement officers fired. Shiffer died on scene.

“The FBI is now reviewing this agent-involved shooting,” the spokesperson said. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

Both sides of I-71 reopened in Clinton County before the standoff ended as authorities decided it was far enough away from the standoff scene and was not a risk to the public. State Route 73 and State Route 380 are also back open.

