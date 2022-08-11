News and First Alert Weather App
LogJam Festival to be held this weekend in Mosinee

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual festival that gives a glimpse into the region’s early logging days will begin Friday in Mosinee.

LogJam Festival features activities, re-enactments, historical living history booths, entertainment and more. Visitors can step back in time to celebrate the culture of early settlers on the Wisconsin River.

Attendees can listen to folklore about early families from the area, try crafts, check out artillery weapons, learn from the Historical Society, do hands-on activities. People will also get the chance to ride in a 28-foot voyager canoe.

The event is Aug. 12-14 at River Park in Mosinee.

Click here for a full list of scheduled events.

