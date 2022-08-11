LogJam Festival to be held this weekend in Mosinee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual festival that gives a glimpse into the region’s early logging days will begin Friday in Mosinee.

LogJam Festival features activities, re-enactments, historical living history booths, entertainment and more. Visitors can step back in time to celebrate the culture of early settlers on the Wisconsin River.

Attendees can listen to folklore about early families from the area, try crafts, check out artillery weapons, learn from the Historical Society, do hands-on activities. People will also get the chance to ride in a 28-foot voyager canoe.

The event is Aug. 12-14 at River Park in Mosinee.

