First Alert Weather: Temperatures floating around average
Comfortable and sunny weather expected for several days in the extended forecast. Slight chance for scattered showers Saturday morning.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooling down for Thursday and Friday in wake of a cold front moving south through the Upper Midwest. Forecast highs expected to feel like early September to the end the week. Adbundant amounts of sunshine for Thursday, but an increase in clouds on Friday. Light and scattered showers possible heading into the weekend.
A pleasant and gorgeous day in store Thursday. Sunshine across the Badger State. Highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s from the Northwoods to Southern Wisconsin. Increasing clouds overnight with lows dropping near the mid-50s. A chance for some rain showers to develop in Western Wisconsin early Friday morning. Though, much of North-Central Wisconsin should remain dry. Turning cloudy and cooler on Friday. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Light scattered showers will be possible heading into Saturday as a frontal system approaches from the southwest. However, wet weather looks to impact the area during the morning hours of Saturday. Periodic showers may be possible at times during the day, but widespread showers are unlikely. Skies will be cloudy and highs reaching the mid-70s. Sunshine returns for Sunday with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.
