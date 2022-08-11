News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Clouds make a return to end the week

The umbrella may come in handy at times on Friday with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The full moon will be visible in the region for a good portion of Thursday night as high pressure slowly shifts to the east as the night wears on. Clouds will be filtering in from the west toward daybreak on Friday. Somewhat cool by daybreak on Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy to wrap up the work week on Friday with scattered showers pushing into the area from west to east. This will take place from mid-morning into the afternoon hours. Keep the umbrella with you if you will be out and about. Highs on Friday are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and a chance of a storm Friday night, then lots of clouds as daybreak arrives on Saturday. More clouds than breaks of sun starting the weekend on Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be brighter with a fair amount of sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. The new work week will continue the relatively seasonable temperatures in the Wisconsin River Valley. Sun mixed with clouds Monday, with a chance of scattered showers or a storm during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 80 on Tuesday and in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Next Thursday, August 18th has increasing clouds with afternoon or evening showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

