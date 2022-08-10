News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a rally Friday in Wisconsin where Steen spoke. No Democrats are running for the seat.

Vos was first elected in 2004 and rose to become speaker in 2013. He has held that position longer than anyone in state history. Vos has had a hand in every major Republican initiative over the last decade.

Vos, and the Republican agenda, has been largely blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers the past two years. Vos fell out of favor with Trump after he refused to push to decertify Biden’s win in Wisconsin. Vos, citing legal experts, said decertification was unconstitutional.

Steen, a landlord who has never served in public office, ran on the platform of decertifying the election. Days before the primary, he touted his support for banning all birth control.

Vos’ win comes in the face of Trump-aligned challengers who have been defeating Republican incumbents across the country. Last week, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, Rusty Bowers, lost his bid for a state Senate seat after refusing then-President Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 election results and testifying before Congress about the efforts. Bowers’ opponent had criticized him for refusing to help Trump.

Most Read

Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a...
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash

Latest News

Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to take on Wisconsin AG Kaul
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
Sports betting
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI