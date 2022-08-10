Tickets for The Prince Experience go on sale Friday at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. -- Tickets will go on sale Friday for The Prince Experience at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The show brings to life the Purple Rain Era of Prince, complete with the costumes, props, and a Morris Day. The Prince Experience transports you back in time and gets you ready to party like it’s 1999.

The show describes itself as an authentic trip through time. It brings the music of the Purple One to a new tribute band standard. The show is complete with choreographed dances, props and costumes, all of which are sure to get the audience up and out of their seats, from the very first note and continuing on throughout the extravaganza.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at grandtheater.org. Patrons can also call The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

