News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Repaving project on Franklin Street, County Highway Z in Wausau to begin Monday

Roadwork to begin on County Highway Z
Roadwork to begin on County Highway Z(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A repaving project is scheduled to begin Monday on a six-mile stretch of Franklin Street/ County Highway Z in the city of Wausau to the town of Wausau.

Work will begin on Franklin Street at 13th Street. Franklin Street continues outside Wausau city limits and becomes County Highway Z.

During construction, a detour will be setup using County Road J and State Highway 52. Access will remain to residents and businesses, but drivers are asked to use alternate routes whenever possible. Delays may occur at times. The road may be rough to drive on.

Work is expected to begin in mid‐August and be substantially completed near the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Turkey trying to evade capture
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Breaking news
Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault
Culvert replacement to impact Highway H traffic south of Edgar
Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair
Referendum could decide fate of Business 51 road project in Stevens Point
Road project referendum passes by 31 votes in Stevens Point