Repaving project on Franklin Street, County Highway Z in Wausau to begin Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A repaving project is scheduled to begin Monday on a six-mile stretch of Franklin Street/ County Highway Z in the city of Wausau to the town of Wausau.

Work will begin on Franklin Street at 13th Street. Franklin Street continues outside Wausau city limits and becomes County Highway Z.

During construction, a detour will be setup using County Road J and State Highway 52. Access will remain to residents and businesses, but drivers are asked to use alternate routes whenever possible. Delays may occur at times. The road may be rough to drive on.

Work is expected to begin in mid‐August and be substantially completed near the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.