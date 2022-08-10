News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
Turkey trying to evade capture
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?