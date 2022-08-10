News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers offensive line prepares for first preseason game

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71), offensive guard Royce Newman (70) and offensive guard...
Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71), offensive guard Royce Newman (70) and offensive guard Jon Runyan (76) walk on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than two weeks of rigorous training camp, the Packers will finally taste game action Friday night in the preseason against San Francisco. The entire first unit of the offensive line will start Friday’s game.

The admittedly young group is missing two cogs in their offensive line with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins out for the near future. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this camp has been about growing the group as a whole.

“I think whenever you look at the offensive line, it’s the collective. It doesn’t matter if four guys are doing the right technique or assignment, all it takes is one guy,” LaFleur said.

It’s been a carousel trying out different pairings with Jenkins and Bakhtiari out. The group has just seven seasons of NFL experience combined.

“Obviously, those two guys are huge for the o-line, but we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. I think we mesh really well and I think we’re doing a great job so we just got to put it on the field on Friday and get those two guys back,” tackle and guard Cole Van Lanen said.

“We hang our hat on toughness and I also just think our ability to have guys move positions and be flexible,” center Josh Myers said. “I just feel very good about those two things.”

The younger group may still be figuring out the pieces, but they’ve been battle tested in practice against a veteran defensive front.

“They’re really good and they’re making us better. We’ve had some growing pains up front and I think these past few practices, we’ve seen some really big strides from our group up front and hopefully we’ll be able to keep that going,” guard Jon Runyan said.

While it’s still the preseason, the line is certain to make the opportunity count.

”It’s a preseason game so it’s not going to be super complicated schemes and stuff like that, so I think coming off the ball and playing really hard and showing what we’re all about is the most important thing,” Myers said.

The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 pm on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Turkey trying to evade capture
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Rosin Willis Honored by Hometown 8/9/2022
Rosin Willis Honored by Hometown 8/9/2022
D.C. Everest Football
D.C. Everest football is preparing to bounce back using the air attack
Ashton Schwartzman at the U20 World Championships
Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman celebrates gold medal won at U20 World Championships
Steven Point’s SentryWorld gets set to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld