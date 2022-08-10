Packers offensive line prepares for first preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than two weeks of rigorous training camp, the Packers will finally taste game action Friday night in the preseason against San Francisco. The entire first unit of the offensive line will start Friday’s game.

The admittedly young group is missing two cogs in their offensive line with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins out for the near future. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this camp has been about growing the group as a whole.

“I think whenever you look at the offensive line, it’s the collective. It doesn’t matter if four guys are doing the right technique or assignment, all it takes is one guy,” LaFleur said.

It’s been a carousel trying out different pairings with Jenkins and Bakhtiari out. The group has just seven seasons of NFL experience combined.

“Obviously, those two guys are huge for the o-line, but we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. I think we mesh really well and I think we’re doing a great job so we just got to put it on the field on Friday and get those two guys back,” tackle and guard Cole Van Lanen said.

“We hang our hat on toughness and I also just think our ability to have guys move positions and be flexible,” center Josh Myers said. “I just feel very good about those two things.”

The younger group may still be figuring out the pieces, but they’ve been battle tested in practice against a veteran defensive front.

“They’re really good and they’re making us better. We’ve had some growing pains up front and I think these past few practices, we’ve seen some really big strides from our group up front and hopefully we’ll be able to keep that going,” guard Jon Runyan said.

While it’s still the preseason, the line is certain to make the opportunity count.

”It’s a preseason game so it’s not going to be super complicated schemes and stuff like that, so I think coming off the ball and playing really hard and showing what we’re all about is the most important thing,” Myers said.

The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 pm on Friday.

