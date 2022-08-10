News and First Alert Weather App
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is conceding in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor.

“I’ve conceded this race to Tim Michels. And I urge you all to stay in the fight. Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life... " Kleefisch said Tuesday night.

Her concession sets up Tim Michels to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall.

Kleefisch launched her campaign for governor on Sept. 9, 2021, making her one of the candidates that have been in the race for the Republican seat the longest.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

