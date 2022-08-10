Former Plover youth pastor to be charged with child sexual assault

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have now been filed in Portage County against a former youth pastor.

Jordan Huffman, 51, is expected to be charged with eight counts including first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incident was reported by the alleged victim’s father this summer. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim said stated that nothing sexual of nature had occurred at Woodlands Church.

NewsChannel 7 became aware of the allegations against Huffman last summer. Those allegations were made by a different person. NewsChannel 7 reached out to Woodlands Church for comment at that time.

Former Executive Director Bill Horvath, released this statement to NewsChannel 7 on Aug. 5, 2021.

Woodlands Church Statement

It came to light in early 2021 that one of our former youth pastors sexually abused two teenage minors 20-25 years ago while he served as an adult volunteer leader in our Student Ministries program. These events happened prior to this individual attending seminary and later becoming one of our pastors. Woodlands Church first learned of these events when each victim shared their experience with church leadership earlier this year. The individual himself has confirmed that these two events occurred. We are grieving and heartbroken over this.

In each case the following are true:

1) There was a single incident of abuse and it happened 20-25 years ago.

2) Police, social services, and the congregation were told about these events.

3) The victim is currently not planning to press charges.

4) The abuse did not happen on church property or at a church event.

Woodlands has contracted with GRACE (netgrace.org), an organization with extensive experience in these matters, to conduct an independent investigation with two goals:

1) To give the opportunity for other victims, if there are any, to come forward and share their story and to receive help and support.

2) To assess the safety standards and procedures currently in place in our ministry to make sure that we are doing everything we can to create an environment of safety for those in and outside our ministries.

The congregation has been asked to participate in a confidential survey, with responses sent directly to GRACE, to facilitate the achievement of these goals. The investigation is in its early stages, and is expected to last six months.

The individual served for 17 years as one of our youth pastors. He left employment with Woodlands in July of 2020 to pursue another career. He is no longer in a ministry position, or a part of our church, and does not live in Wisconsin.

Because this matter is continuing to be independently investigated by GRACE, this press release communication will be the only communication from Woodlands Church on this matter and we will have no further comment at this time.

A warrant has been issued for Huffman’s arrest. Online court records show he’s living in Florida. NewsChannel 7 did attempt to reach Huffman by phone last summer. We could not find a phone number that was in working order. NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies sent Huffman a letter. We did not hear back.

A future court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.