First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.

Warmer and muggier for Wednesday. Cooler for the rest of the work week. Sunshine for the rest of the work week. (WSAW)

Plan for another day full of sunshine. Make sure to grab the sunglasses and also dress for the weather as weather conditions will be warmer and muggier. Highs near the mid-80s. A cold front late Wednesday will help cool down temperatures again. However, this may trigger a stray/isolated shower Wednesday afternoon-evening in a spot or two along and south of HWY 10. A brief thunderstorm is possible. Most areas will remain dry.

An isolated/stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday late afternoon or evening as a cold front moves in. Any showers that develop will be brief (WSAW)

Wednesday is the warmest day in the extended forecast (WSAW)

Highs rebound back to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies expected both days. Next weather maker expected to arrive over the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Saturday night as a surface low moves into the region.

Next chance for a weather maker to arrive over the weekend (WSAW)

