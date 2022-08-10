News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny

Warmer and a tad humid Wednesday. Possible isolated shower in the late afternoon. Pleasant and dry weather sticks arounds for the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.

Plan for another day full of sunshine. Make sure to grab the sunglasses and also dress for the weather as weather conditions will be warmer and muggier. Highs near the mid-80s. A cold front late Wednesday will help cool down temperatures again. However, this may trigger a stray/isolated shower Wednesday afternoon-evening in a spot or two along and south of HWY 10. A brief thunderstorm is possible. Most areas will remain dry.

Wednesday is the warmest day in the extended forecast
Highs rebound back to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies expected both days. Next weather maker expected to arrive over the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Saturday night as a surface low moves into the region.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

