Culvert replacement to impact Highway H traffic south of Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of County Road H south of Edgar is scheduled to close Thursday for a culvert replacement.

Road construction is happening in the towns of Emmet and Cleveland. The work is on Highway H between State Highway 153 and County Road P. The culvert is approximately 1/8 mile north of Holstein Road.

The closure is planned for Thursday, Aug. 11. The rain date would be Monday, Aug. 15. The road will be closed to all traffic during construction. A detour route will not be included with the project.

Drivers will have to use alternate routes and are encouraged to use County Road M or S to get around the work area.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.