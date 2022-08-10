Brad Pfaff shares priorities for 3rd Congressional District if he earns nomination

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District and Onalaska State Senator Brad Pfaff said should he win the primary election he’ll be visiting all 19 counties in the 3rd Congressional District before the General Election.

Brad Pfaff spoke with WEAU-TV about the Democratic primary for Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District.

Pfaff is facing three candidates in the primary to replace incumbent Democratic Rep. Ron Kind: Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann. The winner faces Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

“People know me in this district. They know my work ethic. They know my dedication. They know my resistance, resilience. They know that I’m not going go to Washington, D.C. and play those partisan ideological games, they know I’m going to focus on the needs of this district,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff said if he officially earns the nomination job creation, health care and supporting small businesses will be some of his priorities.

Last August, Congressman Ron Kind announced he would not seek re-election.

The 3rd Congressional District covers much of western Wisconsin but also parts of Adams and Portage counties.

