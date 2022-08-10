News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brad Pfaff shares priorities for 3rd Congressional District if he earns nomination

By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District and Onalaska State Senator Brad Pfaff said should he win the primary election he’ll be visiting all 19 counties in the 3rd Congressional District before the General Election.

Brad Pfaff spoke with WEAU-TV about the Democratic primary for Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District.

Pfaff is facing three candidates in the primary to replace incumbent Democratic Rep. Ron Kind: Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann. The winner faces Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

“People know me in this district. They know my work ethic. They know my dedication. They know my resistance, resilience. They know that I’m not going go to Washington, D.C. and play those partisan ideological games, they know I’m going to focus on the needs of this district,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff said if he officially earns the nomination job creation, health care and supporting small businesses will be some of his priorities.

Last August, Congressman Ron Kind announced he would not seek re-election.

The 3rd Congressional District covers much of western Wisconsin but also parts of Adams and Portage counties.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

Latest News

Tim Michels
Tim Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Barnes to face off against Johnson for U.S. Senate seat
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
Merrill's clerk sets up a polling site at the fair grounds ahead of Tuesday's partisan primary...
Partisan primary voting rules to ensure your vote counts