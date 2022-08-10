Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors.
People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28.
The donation drive is Aug. 10 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library.
