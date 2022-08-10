August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point.

Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation.

From the Gatorade Player of the Year to gold medals in the U20 World Championship, Willis has earned all kinds of awards and accolades over the years. But to have her own day dedicated to her, which also happens to be her birthday, means more than just her athletic achievements.

“I’m just so grateful for the community of Stevens Point, Mayor Wiza, I’m just so honored,” says Willis. “I mean, to have a day named after me, I mean that’s absolutely incredible. I’m just so grateful for a community that values sports, women’s sports. I’m just really, really grateful.”

Mayor Wiza has seen a handful of successful athletes over the years come out of Stevens Point. He views Willis as a proud representative for the city.

“We’re living through her,” said Wiza. “Having Stevens Point natives and being able to recognize their accomplishments, I can’t even begin to tell you how proud of her we are.”

It’s very rare for an honor like this to come from the city. But Mayor Wiza knows that athletes as rare as Willis deserve all the praise and accolades in the world.

Willis will leave for Stanford University in California on August 28th. In the meantime, she plans on spending her remaining time home with family, friends, and hitting up her favorite local spots.

