Adorable adoption: Puppy finds forever home after officers rescue dog from hot car at casino

The dog who was rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas casino has found a forever home.
The dog who was rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas casino has found a forever home.(The Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The dog who was locked in a car while her owner gambled at a Las Vegas Strip casino has found a new home.

The Animal Foundation shared on Wednesday that the dog named Dutchess has been adopted since the incident and is living with her forever family.

The animal shelter said the officer who helped rescue the puppy back in July also visited her before her new family adopted her.

A Las Vegas officer visits the puppy he helped rescue from a hot car parked at an area casino.
A Las Vegas officer visits the puppy he helped rescue from a hot car parked at an area casino.(The Animal Foundation)

Las Vegas police said they were called to the Bellagio hotel-casino on July 20 regarding a dog locked in a parked car with summer temperatures nearing 115 degrees that afternoon.

Responding officers reported finding the dog locked in a car with its mouth taped shut while the owner was inside gambling. Police said the dog was without food, water and air conditioning while the owner gambled for nearly two hours.

Police say a puppy was found with its mouth taped shut while locked in a hot car at a Las Vegas casino. (Source: KVVU)

According to the Animal Foundation, Dutchess enjoys going for walks, playing with her new toys and spending time with her new dog sibling, Tobey.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

